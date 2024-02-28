NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

$9.3M luxury condo shatters Whistler sales record

Nikitha Martins
Feb 28 2024, 3:30 pm
Courtesy of John Ryan

A condo in a luxurious Whistler mountain resort has made history after selling for a hefty price tag.

According to BC realtor John Ryan, this cozy and stunning condo at 4617 Blackcomb Way made history as the highest condo sale on record for Whistler.

The condo is a 3.5-bedroom and four-bathroom Four Seasons Private Residence in Whistler’s exclusive Benchlands neighbourhood. 

Ryan added that the residence is unique in that it’s a corner unit with great light and views.

Of course, you can’t forget the benefits of living in a beautiful hotel like the Four Seasons. Residents enjoy benefits like the ski concierge, 24-hour room service, health club, outdoor pool and hot tubs. 

“There’s truly nothing better,” Ryan said.

The residence sold for $9,300,000. 

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

 

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

Courtesy of John Ryan

Ryan explained that Whistler is becoming increasingly popular within the international real estate market as it is exempt from the federal foreign buyer ban and the provincial speculation and vacancy tax.

So not only is Whistler offering real estate with exceptional value per square foot, he said, “the added benefit of a favourable exchange rate for American buyers.”

And despite living in a time of economic challenges, the real estate agent said, “When you have something special… there’s still people there that are willing to pay top dollar.” 

The condo sale is also the third-highest price per square foot in Whistler’s overall residential real estate history ($3,677 per square foot).  

Ryan is the same realtor who announced last summer that a mountain mansion sold as one of the most expensive homes in Canada as it made history as the highest sale on record for Whistler.

