Here are 5 reasons why you need to stay at this luxury BC hotel

As warmer months are coming in, now’s the perfect time to plan that truly relaxing trip you need after a winter coupled up at home. To get the most relaxing experience, why not decompress somewhere close to home and treat yourself to the wellness retreat you deserve?

Oak Bay Beach Hotel is the perfect place for such a getaway, offering the ultimate in luxury accommodations for you to unwind and take some quality you-time in an idyllic beachfront setting.

Nestled on a secluded property in Victoria’s Oak Bay community, this boutique resort has everything you need for the perfect recharge and vacation, or staycation, in beautiful BC.

With sumptuous suites that prioritize comfort, an award-winning on-site spa, and a bevy of amenities and activities, here are the top reasons you need to book a respite at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

It is a true wellness retreat

Oak Bay Beach Hotel has thought of absolutely everything to be the best of the best wellness destinations, from its spa and mineral pools to its meticulously designed guest rooms and communal spaces.

Enjoy your home-away-from-home that comes with heated tiles, a DreamTop mattress set with fluffy down linens, microfibre robes and slippers, blackout blinds, and a one-of-a-kind turndown service that includes a glass of water and a skincare ampoule set on your nightstand.

The location also has an annual Wellness Weekend hosted by expert wellness coach Catherine Roscoe Barr, and comes complete with accommodation, curated meals, workshops, discussions, and more.

It’s home to the award-winning Boathouse Spa and pools

To take your rest and relaxation to the next level, the Boathouse Spa, Victoria’s only oceanfront spa, has various types of massage, facials, peels and microdermabrasion, gua sha, and reflexology.

You can also opt to indulge in the signature body treatment that uses aromatherapy, exfoliation, brush massage, a cocooning cream wrap, and more.

The spa also offers special experience packages that can be booked seaside on the outdoor gazebo — like the Couples Escape and the healing Inhale Exhale treatment.

The crown jewels of the spa are the heated oceanside mineral pools and sauna, helping ease tense muscles while soothing the mind, body, and soul.

It has multiple fabulous dining options

While you’re working on attaining your highest form of zen, Oak Bay Beach Hotel has everything you need to fully disconnect, including dining options that are sure to keep you satisfied.

There are three restaurants on the sprawling beachfront property: FARO Handcrafted Pizza and Tasting Room, The Snug Pub, and the Dining Room.

FARO, which has a stunning outdoor patio and modern tasting room, serves up wood stone-fired pizza in the Neapolitan style, as well as salads, appetizers, wine, and cocktails. In the mornings, there’s also an assortment of coffees and pastries to choose from to get your day started right.

Meanwhile, The Snug Pub provides an authentic neighbourhood pub-type atmosphere, as it has been doing since the mid-50s. The first bar of its kind in Victoria, The Snug boasts a seasonal menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options you can enjoy in front of floor-to-ceiling ocean views.

The Dining Room likewise boasts jaw-dropping ocean views in a more intimate, exclusive setting — with only 22 seats. As of May long weekend, it will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings and offers a four-course table d’hote menu with optional local wine pairings. Dishes are based around seasonal, local ingredients, with current items including caramelized goat cheese, crab bisque, and filet mignon.

There’s a focus on sustainability

As elegant as the English Manor House-style Oak Bay Beach Hotel is, it is also biosphere certified, and makes efforts to mitigate environmental impacts. The resort has implemented low-flow taps to reduce wastewater, and has moved away from the traditional single-use bathroom products to refillable large-format holders for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

Oak Bay also has a partnership with veritree, helping to plant kelp in Rainy Bay, BC — which is extremely beneficial for the ecosystem — each time a guest declines stay-over service.

And, its FARO restaurant and Boathouse Spa are both Gold Level certified by British Columbia Green Business.

It makes a great venue for your next event

Whether it’s a wedding or honeymoon, executive meeting or team-building retreat, Oak Bay Beach Hotel is the ideal setting for any sort of event thanks to its spectacular setting, splendid accommodations, variety of amenities and impeccable customer service.

Go online to learn more about a dream stay at Oak Bay Beach Hotel and book yours today.