Luxury BC home listed for over $20M more than its assessed price

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Nov 2 2024, 11:42 pm
Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

A stunning waterfront property in West Vancouver is listed at $58,800,000, but the hefty price tag isn’t the most jaw-dropping thing about this home.

Located at 3330 Radcliffe Avenue, this home is valued at $34,337,000 by BC Assessment. That’s a difference of $24,463,000 from its listing.

According to Zealty, this property was last sold twenty years ago, in 2004, for $17,000,000. At the time it was last sold, the asking price was $18,000,000.

west van home

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

west van home

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

This home is tucked away in the coveted West Bay neighbourhood in West Vancouver and offers its future owners direct access to the water.

Boasting over 200 feet of natural shoreline, everything about this property screams luxury, from its location to its design and amenities.

west van home

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

bc house

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

The property has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spanning two floors over 9,275 square feet.

With floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors adorning the property, the future owners of this home will be able to enjoy the waterfront views from the comfort of their living rooms when the months turn colder.

bc house

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

vancouver property

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

luxury home van

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

But there are plenty of additional features that make this home the ideal summer spot as well.

The outside of the property is professionally landscaped and offers an oceanside swimming pool, an outdoor spa, and a covered dining terrace for enjoying the outdoor weather without getting sunburnt.

bc house

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

luxury bc home

Angell, Hasman & Associates (Malcolm Hasman) Realty Ltd.

With an unobstructed view of the ocean and all the deluxe amenities this property has to offer, it’s not surprising the price is so high.

Do you think this property is worth its multimillion-dollar price tag? Let us know in the comments below.

