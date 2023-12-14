Luongo proud of Canucks captain stint: "No other goalie can say they did that"

Roberto Luongo met with the media in Vancouver this morning, ahead of his induction into the Canucks’ Ring of Honour tonight.

There were so many memorable moments the Hall of Famer had in this city, where he starred with the Canucks from 2006 to 2014.

“It’s been great reminiscing through all the years that I spent here, the great memories, and the funny things that have happened while I was here as well,” Luongo told reporters.

One of the more unique moments for Luongo included being named captain in 2008 — the first NHL goalie to receive that honour since 1948. He’s still the NHL’s only goalie captain in the last 75 years.

His tenure as captain lasted just two seasons, as it was seen as unnecessary responsibility for a player already in the most pressure-packed position.

Luongo has joked about his time as captain on social media before, but in a more serious moment today, he spoke about just how proud he was to be the 12th captain in franchise history.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether it was a mistake, or if I regret it. I wear that as a badge of honour,” said Luongo.

“It’s one of my most proudest accomplishments as a hockey player. No other goalie can say they did that. When you have that sort of accomplishment per se that nobody else has, it kind of makes it feel a little bit extra special.”

“Some fantastic years here in Vancouver. I think those are the years I was in my prime, so I’m glad that it is getting recognized because this city holds a special place for me.” 🗣️Roberto Luongo meets with the media ahead of tonight’s Ring of Honour ceremony. pic.twitter.com/YagrdHRMjK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 14, 2023

League rules didn’t allow goaltenders to wear a C on their jerseys, so instead Luongo had one painted on his mask. The Canucks, meanwhile, had three skaters wear an A on their jerseys: Mattias Ohlund, Ryan Kesler, and Willie Mitchell.

Ahead of the 2010-11 season, Luongo stepped down as captain, allowing the Canucks to give the C to Henrik Sedin.

“Listen, it wasn’t easy, because there was a lot of work involved, as far as commitment and that kind of stuff. That’s why sometimes, maybe, it impeded with the position. But I wouldn’t change it. I wouldn’t change any of it. It was great. I loved being part of it. I also loved the fact that when I was done, I handed it off to Hank. That was actually nice. Because he was ready for it,” Luongo said.