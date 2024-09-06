Imagine if you could try on new clothes from your favourite brand before they hit the market? Well, turns out, you can — and you can get paid to do it!

One of the world’s top apparel brands (and Vancouver’s own!) lululemon is on the hunt for professional garment fit testers to try out new pieces and provide feedback on fit and function (you know, the kind of perspective you can’t get from a mannequin).

Sometimes referred to as a “fit model,” this role isn’t necessarily modelling in the traditional sense. Your face isn’t photographed and images won’t be posted anywhere publicly. You’ll just need to be comfortable attending in-person fit sessions in at the lululemon Store Support Centre on 1818 Cornwall Ave, trying on a wide range of products, and — most importantly — communicating honestly.

Now let’s talk compensation: Rates for professional garment fit testers start at $40 per hour.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s a closer look.

Who can apply

For women, if you usually wear sizes XXXS to XXXL or zero to 24, and have a bra size ranging from 28 to 42 band and A to G cup, you can apply. For men, you’ll need to wear sizes between XS and 5XL.

No experience is necessary but applicants must be over 19, have weekday daytime availability, and a flexible schedule. To test the function of the clothing, you’ll need to be able to stand for long periods of time, maintain good posture, and perform various athletic activities such as yoga and running. In addition to looking for people of all genders, shapes, and sizes, the brand is also seeking para athletes, people with disabilities, and seated wheelchair users.

The testing team at lululemon is committed to working with a diverse group of wear testers that not only represent their customers but support the team’s ability to design more inclusively.

How to apply

To apply for lululemon’s Professional Garment Fit Tester role, simply complete a five-minute survey and upload photos here.

If you’re selected, you’ll be invited to a casting call to meet and be measured in person sometime in July.

Make sure the photographs are full-length and show your front, side, and back full-length. No need to show your face if you prefer not to! Wearing leggings and a fitted t-shirt or sports bra is preferred. Pro tip: Use a mirror or self-timer to help you nail those shots!

If all goes well, you’ll then attend in-person fittings at the lululemon Store Support Centre on 1818 Cornwall Ave.

Tick all the boxes? Head over to lululemon for more information or to submit your application now. Applications close on September 22nd.