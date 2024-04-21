"My lawyer will be calling”: Country music star Luke Bryan falls on stage in Vancouver

Country music megastar Luke Bryan was in Vancouver and took quite the tumble on stage, causing some fans to worry after seeing his legs fly into the air.

The singer-songwriter and American Idol judge Bryan was in town performing at the Coast City Country Festival on Saturday.

As he was hyping up the BC Place crowd, the musician suddenly slipped and fell backwards. However, he quickly threw his arms in the air and sat up with a wide smile, ensuring the crowd he was all right.

As he laughed it off, he showed the crowd a cell phone that was onstage and presumably caused him to trip.

The crowd cheered while Bryan got up on his knees and asked fans, “Hold up. Did anybody get that?” while still holding the cell phone.

After a fan offered their phone, Bryan took it and replayed the footage of his fall to the crowd.

“There I am, there we go, jumping, jumping, hyping the crowd … There it is,” he narrated to fans.

“Hey, I need some viral. This is viral, alright? This is viral,” he joked.

Bryan also joked with a fan before handing over the cell phone that was on stage, “It’s okay … My lawyer will be calling.”



Videos of the fall have been shared online, with some fans saying it was a highlight of the night.