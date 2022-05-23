SportsHockeyFlamesOilersBattle of Alberta

Lucic kicked out of Oilers-Flames playoff game for hit on Smith

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
May 23 2022, 2:42 am
Sportsnet

Milan Lucic has been ejected from tonight’s game in the Battle of Alberta.

The Calgary Flames forward was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging, after he ran Oilers goalie Mike Smith in the third period while the score was 4-0 for Edmonton.

Then all hell broke loose, with everyone on the ice except for Flames goalie Dan Vladar getting involved.

Smith was forced to leave the game too, but only momentarily as a concussion protocol.

Edmonton went on to win the game 4-1, and now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

