An upcoming new development in Surrey has just become 2024’s hottest pre-sale in the Lower Mainland.

Juno, by StreetSide Developments, recently reached its goal for construction financing in its first weekend of sales — just 48 hours — and it still has an incredible selection of studio to three-bed homes available. As the first presale tower community to debut in Metro Vancouver in 2024, Juno seems to be setting the stage for a year of unprecedented success.

Nestled in the heart of Surrey City Centre’s vibrant Business District, Juno is a 34-storey residential high-rise that’s set to bring more than 340 homes to the growing metropolitan area. Over 568,322 residents are calling Surrey home, and this number is expected to rise by around 14% in the next two years .

With excellent amenities, sleek interiors, a prime location, and an incredible 10% deposit structure, it’s easy to see why Juno has enjoyed such quick success. Here’s a closer look at what sets this new community apart from the crowd.

Unmatched 10% deposit structure

One of the biggest contributors to Juno’s initial success is its 10% deposit structure. As the first-ever deposit structure of its kind for a concrete tower in the Lower Mainland, Juno is giving buyers a unique opportunity to own.

So, what exactly does this mean? Firstly, you get more bang for your buck; your buying power is now doubled as you’ll be able to afford more home with your money. It means you can get larger equity on bigger, liveable homes — instead of opting for a studio, you can invest in a larger two-bedroom home for the same deposit.

By maximizing affordability without compromising on space, quality, or modern living standards, Juno offers homebuyers the opportunity to grow into their new home while also securing an investment for the future.

“Presale condos are the easiest entry point into real estate ownership, but even presale buyers must overcome a big obstacle in the initial deposit. Qualico StreetSide has created a first-ever opportunity for people to own a highrise condo with only a 10% deposit, or as little as $20,000 now and $20,000 later. That is so much more attainable than over $100,000 somewhere else,” shares Cam Good, Partner at KEY Marketing.

Spacious interiors

From cozy studios to expansive three-bedroom condos and townhomes, Juno offers homes for every life stage — whether you’re a young working professional, right-sizer, investor, or you’re looking at your first purchase for a growing family.

Each home has a sleek, spacious, and modern feel, ranging in size from 374 to more than 1,200 sq ft.

Juno will feature interiors from the award-winning BYU Designs, with three colour palettes to choose from. Each home also features air-cooling and smart storage solutions. It will also be the first tower in Surrey to offer three-bedroom lock-off suites.

Elevated amenities

Part of Juno’s allure is that it provides Surrey’s largest amenity offering in a standalone community: over 37,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities.

Amenities include communal coworking areas, a fitness centre, a kid’s play area, and a rooftop dining lounge and wet bar where residents can socialize. You’re also never far from Surrey’s wide range of green spaces, parks, and trails.

Construction at Juno is expected to begin in Fall 2024, with estimated completion set for Summer 2028.

A public grand opening event is set to take place on April 6, where attendees can learn more about the tower and its homes, and be in with a chance to win one (1) of the following incredible prizes — front-row tickets to Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, or an initial deposit valued at $10,000.

For more information, or to register your interest in Juno now, visit Juno Surrey online.