Love is in the air. It’s also in your city.

For one month only, 15 Vancouver neighbourhoods are teaming up for the annual Love Your City campaign. You’ll be able to get some shopping done while supporting local businesses for a chance to win awesome prizes.

Throughout February, keep your eyes peeled for the colourful street installations that signify each participating neighbourhood. We’re talking giant candy hearts and large love walls, perfect for snapping an adorable pic with a special someone, whether it be a partner, pal, family member, or furry friend.

Meanwhile, the @loveyourcitycontest page on Instagram will feature a different neighbourhood and BIA every other day.

How to enter the Love Your City contest

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is like the post and follow @loveyourcitycontest and the featured Vancouver neighbourhood. Then, tag two of your favourite local businesses within that area in the comments, along with a friend.

For a bonus entry, share a post from a local business in your story, tagging both @loveyourcitycontest and the neighbourhood BIA.

And those cute pictures you took with the art installations? Here’s where they come into play. Post a photo from the daily neighbourhood and share it to your feed or stories, tagging @loveyourcitycontest, and you’ll get 10 bonus entries!

These entries could win you one of 29 Love Your City tote bags, or the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, for a total value of roughly $4,000.

Participating neighbourhoods include Gastown, Yaletown, South Granville, Robson Street, and many more. There’s no better time to enjoy the sights and sounds of your favourite streets or discover a hidden gem somewhere new.

So show some love for your city this February; it might just love you right back.

For a full list of participating neighbourhoods, visit the Vancouver BIA Partnership online, and for more contest details, pop a follow to @loveyourcitycontest on Instagram.

When: February 1 to February 29

Where: Multiple neighbourhoods — Vancouver, BC