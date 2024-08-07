Bold spice, cigar-box sweetness, and a smooth, smooth finish. What are we talking about? Only the very best in bourbon — and you could win tickets to the ultimate music and bourbon festival in Kentucky!

Wild Turkey is hosting a national sweepstakes to give you a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience.

Recognized as an American-classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey, Wild Turkey is famed for its unique flavour and production method. The frontrunner of their portfolio is the Wild Turkey 101, popular for its rich aroma and complex flavours of deep vanilla, caramel, and oak.

Savour the taste by trying it neat or in an Old Fashioned cocktail!

Festival lineup

So what’s in store at the world’s largest music, bourbon, and food festival? Taking place in Louisville, Kentucky at the Highland Festival Grounds from Thursday to Sunday, September 19 – 22, 2024, you can look forward to a spectacular music lineup in addition to all the fantastic bourbon.

Prepare to dance your feet off to performers like Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Beck, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, and plenty more since there will be over 100 artists hitting the stage. Get pumped by checking out the full artist lineup on the festival website.

The event will also have unique culinary and bourbon-related experiences, along with multiple bars and lounges featuring great eats and a curated drink selection.

Prize details

Sound like a fun time? Wild Turkey is giving two (2) lucky Canadians a trip to Louisville, Kentucky to attend the Bourbon & Beyond festival.

Each winner will receive two (2) weekend, four-day (4-day) general admission passes to the festival, airfare, and accommodations for an epic once-in-a-lifetime experience.

How to enter

You can enter by filling out the contest entry form online from now until Monday, August 12, 2024. Winners will be announced by the end of August and contacted directly to claim their grand prize. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

Good luck!