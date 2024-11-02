BC mother only discovered her six-figure lotto win after checking Facebook

Some people say scrolling social media is a waste of time. But for one BC mother, it has paid off in a big way.

Marita Grattan of Mackenzie, BC, was reminded to check her Daily Grand ticket for the October 17, 2024, draw after seeing a friend’s Facebook post about it.

It was a timely reminder, as the ticket scored Grattan a prize of $500,000.

“I was in my living room when I found out,” Grattan said. “My son was with me when I checked the ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App, and then I told my husband. He didn’t believe me.”

The Fraser-Fort George Regional District resident purchased the winning Daily Grand ticket at the lottery kiosk inside Mackenzie Mall.

She added that she plans to use some of her winnings to support her family, build a garage, and finish home renovations.

And how does it feel to win half a million dollars in the lottery?

“It’s dreamlike,” added Grattan. “It has taken away all the stress I have, and we can help our kids.

“It will make things a lot easier and provides a sense of security.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.