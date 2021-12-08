News

This week's Lotto Max jackpot is a whopping $60 million

Dec 8 2021, 8:29 pm
The Lotto Max this week will offer total prizes worth about $66 million.

According to Loto-Québec, draw for Friday, December 10, includes a jackpot of $60 million and approximately six $1 million prizes.

A lucky winner in Ontario won one of the four $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw says Loto-Québec.

For each $1 million, an additional seven numbers between 1 and 50 will be drawn.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can buy tickets in-store or online until 10:30 pm on Friday. Each play costs $5.

