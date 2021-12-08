This week's Lotto Max jackpot is a whopping $60 million
Dec 8 2021, 8:29 pm
The Lotto Max this week will offer total prizes worth about $66 million.
According to Loto-Québec, draw for Friday, December 10, includes a jackpot of $60 million and approximately six $1 million prizes.
A lucky winner in Ontario won one of the four $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw says Loto-Québec.
For each $1 million, an additional seven numbers between 1 and 50 will be drawn.
Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $60 + an est. 6 MAXMILLIONS. How would you decorate your brand new mansion if you won?
Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/6TgrW9zWyQ
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) December 8, 2021
If you’re feeling lucky, you can buy tickets in-store or online until 10:30 pm on Friday. Each play costs $5.