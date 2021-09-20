Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $60 million
What would you do if you won the jackpot?
Would you quit your job? Travel the world? Buy a boat? Maybe all three.
The possibilities are endless, and it’s certainly fun to dream.
That “dream” will become a reality for one lucky Canadian who may find themselves cashing a hefty cheque this week if Lotto Max’s growing jackpot finally cracks.
The total prize pool for this Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has grown to a bountiful $60 million, according to Loto-Québec. Along with six additional (Maxmillions) $1 million prizes, the total prize money for this week’s draw is 66 million bucks.
- See also:
The winning numbers from Friday, September 17, were 3, 6, 10, 26, 29, 35, 45, and 30.
Earlier this year, the jackpot reached ridiculous highs. The June 15 draw featured a record 58 Maxmillions prizes and the maximum $70 million jackpot, totalling $128 million in main prizes.
How would your idea of cottaging change if you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $60 Million plus an est. 6 MAXMILLIONS? #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/ERqEFRZzUn
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) September 20, 2021
Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online. The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of one in 33,294,800.
But at the end of the day, someone’s got to win.