Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $60 million

What would you do if you won the jackpot?

Would you quit your job? Travel the world? Buy a boat? Maybe all three.

The possibilities are endless, and it’s certainly fun to dream.

That “dream” will become a reality for one lucky Canadian who may find themselves cashing a hefty cheque this week if Lotto Max’s growing jackpot finally cracks.

The total prize pool for this Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has grown to a bountiful $60 million, according to Loto-Québec. Along with six additional (Maxmillions) $1 million prizes, the total prize money for this week’s draw is 66 million bucks.

Earlier this year, the jackpot reached ridiculous highs. The June 15 draw featured a record 58 Maxmillions prizes and the maximum $70 million jackpot, totalling $128 million in main prizes.

How would your idea of cottaging change if you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $60 Million plus an est. 6 MAXMILLIONS? #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/ERqEFRZzUn — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) September 20, 2021

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online. The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of one in 33,294,800.