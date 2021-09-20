News

Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $60 million

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 20 2021, 9:25 am
Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

What would you do if you won the jackpot?

Would you quit your job? Travel the world? Buy a boat? Maybe all three.

The possibilities are endless, and it’s certainly fun to dream.

That “dream” will become a reality for one lucky Canadian who may find themselves cashing a hefty cheque this week if Lotto Max’s growing jackpot finally cracks.

The total prize pool for this Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has grown to a bountiful $60 million, according to Loto-Québec. Along with six additional (Maxmillions) $1 million prizes, the total prize money for this week’s draw is 66 million bucks.

The winning numbers from Friday, September 17, were 3, 6, 10, 26, 29, 35, 45, and 30.

Earlier this year, the jackpot reached ridiculous highs. The June 15 draw featured a record 58 Maxmillions prizes and the maximum $70 million jackpot, totalling $128 million in main prizes.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online. The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of one in 33,294,800.

But at the end of the day, someone’s got to win.

