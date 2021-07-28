Approximately $20 million is up for grabs in this week's Lotto Max
Imagine capping off the month by becoming a multi-millionaire?
After no winning ticket was sold for Tuesday’s $15 million grand prize, the haul for Lotto Max’s Friday jackpot will be a smooth estimated $20 million.
The draw will take place on Friday, July 30 at 10:30 pm ET (1 am PT) — you can stay up late for $20 million, right?
- See also:
The draws for the Canada-wide lottery are held on a biweekly basis, every Tuesday and Friday. Grand prizes that aren’t won, carry over to the next draw.
Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The nationwide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 16 months have gone, is anything really impossible?
Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.
And if you do end up taking home the boatload of prize money, don’t forget who helped steer you in the right direction (wink wink).