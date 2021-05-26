$65 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week

Can you imagine being $65 million richer by the end of this weekend?

The total prize pool for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw will be a smooth $65 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 10 additional $1 million prizes.

The big-time prize pool is close to Lotto Max’s all-time highest giveaway.

In February of 2020, a family of eight from Quebec City won a cool $70 million — Loto-Quebec’s biggest jackpot ever awarded.

If you won, you’d want to shout it from the tallest redwoods! Get your ticket for Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot with an est. prize of $65 million, plus an est. 10 MAXMILLIONS and get your vocal cords ready! #DreamToTheMax

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/gPAOZBG6Py — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) May 26, 2021

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

If you do end up striking gold and winning big, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction leading up to Friday’s big loot.