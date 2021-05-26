News

$65 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week

May 26 2021
Can you imagine being $65 million richer by the end of this weekend?

The total prize pool for this Friday’s Lotto Max draw will be a smooth $65 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 10 additional $1 million prizes.

The big-time prize pool is close to Lotto Max’s all-time highest giveaway.

In February of 2020, a family of eight from Quebec City won a cool $70 million — Loto-Quebec’s biggest jackpot ever awarded.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

If you do end up striking gold and winning big, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction leading up to Friday’s big loot.

The Canada-wide lottery has jackpot-winning odds of 1 in 33,294,800. But, considering how the last 14 months have gone, is anything really impossible at this point?

