Lotto 6/49 winner was so shocked she walked into a door on the way to tell her parents

A Lotto 6/49 winner in Manitoba says she was so shocked by her win that she walked into a door on the way to tell her parents.

Amy Strang couldn’t believe what she was seeing when she scanned her Lotto 6/49 ticket for the November 5 draw and discovered she was about to be a millionaire.

“I went to the mall and scanned it at the kiosk,” Strang explained to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I scanned it three times, and I didn’t believe it,” she laughed.

So Strang took her ticket to the cashier for validation and told them their self-checker must be malfunctioning.

“I said ‘It’s telling me I’ve won a lot of money, I don’t believe,’” she recalled. The cashier scanned her ticket and confirmed that there was no mistake – she had won $1 million.

Soon after, Strang headed over to her parent’s house to share the good news.

“I couldn’t even think straight!” she recalled as she claimed her prize.

She said that her father knew right away that she wasn’t joking – he could tell by the entrance she made into the house. Strang was so distracted by the news she walked into the door on her way inside.

“I was white as a ghost, and my boyfriend was shaking,” she explained with a laugh. “I looked at my parents and said ‘you’re never going to believe what just happened to me.’”

The newly minted millionaire has plans for her windfall.

“I’m going to buy myself a new vehicle. Then, we’re planning on using some money to help out family, especially the kids with post-secondary education,” she explained.

“This is so wild to me because I never thought this would happen in my entire life,” continued Strang.

“My family helped me so much over the years, and now I have the chance to help them.”

Strang picked up her ticket from Al’s Lucky Lotto at 1450 Main Street in Dauphin on November 5. She matched all the winning numbers – 24831841-05 – and took home the Gold Ball Jackpot draw’s $1 million prize.