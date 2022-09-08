Lotto 6/49 is changing this weekend and you can win MILLIONS more

Canadians love playing the lottery and new changes coming to Lotto 6/49 this month means you can win even more cash.

In a bid to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Lotto 6/49 has some changes coming this fall, giving players the chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots on every draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) in a news release.

“Starting this September, the main draw will become the Classic Draw, offering a $5 million jackpot on every draw and the guaranteed prize draw will become the new Gold Ball Jackpot, still offering a guaranteed winner on every draw — but now this winner will win either the guaranteed $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can grow to more than $60 million,” the WCLC stated.

How does the new Gold Ball Jackpot Draw work?

The WCLC says the Gold Ball Jackpot Draw is an elimination-style draw that determines how much the guaranteed prize winner receives. On the first draw in a sequence, a draw will be made from 30 possible outcomes: 29 white balls and one gold ball.

If a “white ball” is drawn, the winner receives $1 million.

If the “gold ball” is drawn, the winner receives the $10 million Gold Ball Jackpot.

The white balls will continue to be removed – and $2 million will be added to the Gold Ball Jackpot – for every draw until the gold ball is drawn. If white has been drawn on every draw for 29 consecutive draws, only the gold ball will remain. This means that the Gold Ball Jackpot will be won on the last draw of the sequence when the jackpot will exceed $60 million.

More money will be up for grabs; however, the WCLC said the price will remain the same at $3 per play, and players will still be able to buy their tickets in the same ways they’re used to.

Odds to win any prize (on the Classic Draw) will remain the same at one in 6.6 per $3 play.

The first draw will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Sales for the enhanced game begin on Sunday, September 11, 2022.