Lottery winners hope to take their dream cruise, help kids out with win

A couple that hit the jackpot hopes to splurge on a dream cruise and help their kids out with their big win.

Bev and Bob Haskell of Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador, always dreamt of going on a cruise for their 25th wedding anniversary, but never got the opportunity to do so at the time.

Now, with more than 50 years of marriage under their belt, they finally plan to take that dream vacation thanks to their Set for Life win.

“It was so exciting, I scratched three suns and I said, ‘Oh nice, now where’s the prize number?’” Bev said in a news release with Atlantic Lottery. “I was looking for $4 or $20 maybe, so when I saw ‘Set for Life’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

You might also like: Lottery winner says cashier was more excited than he was over big win

"My brain wouldn't compute": Alberta lottery winner couldn't believe she won

Lottery winner saw someone won in his city and then found out it was him

Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum payment of $675,000. The Haskells will receive the latter option.

“When I got my phone out and scanned the ticket, it said ‘Major winner, contact Atlantic Lottery,’” Bev said. “It’s almost like when you look at it, it can’t be real, that you actually won Set for Life.”

In addition to their long-awaited anniversary cruise, the couple intends to use their winnings to help out their children, get a new kitchen with all new cabinets, and purchase an environmentally friendly vehicle.

The couple also said they are eager to gather all of their family together to celebrate their big win.

Congratulations to our latest SET FOR LIFE winners Bev and Bob of Conception Bay South, N.L.! #AtlanticWin The couple plans to go on a European trip! If you won Set For Life, where would you take your dream vacation? 19+ pic.twitter.com/ZyE9ohvYbP — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) October 19, 2022

“When you really think about the odds, it’s incredible, you know,” Bob said. “We’re very grateful.”