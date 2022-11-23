"Exactly what I needed": Lottery winner is all of us after waking up MUCH richer

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan encapsulated how many of us would feel after winning the lottery, saying it was exactly what he needed.

Thomas Kennedy of Harris, Saskatchewan, woke up the morning after the October 6 Daily Grand draw to find a note in his inbox from Subscription Spot telling him he was a cool $500,000 richer.

“I received an email saying I won a prize, but it didn’t say which prize, so I checked my subscription account,” Kennedy explained to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

You might also like: Newlywed lottery winner to buy a new house, go on honeymoon

"Is that even a thing?": Man couldn't believe he won one of Canada's largest lottery prizes

The December forecast is out for the Prairies and it is NOT cute

Kennedy was in disbelief when he opened his account and saw that he had won a whopping $500,000 by matching five of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 14, 19, 30, 38, 48, and grand number 4.

Kennedy says has a few plans for his windfall, including earmarking some for tuition.

“I’m going to invest in myself,” he explained. “First, I want to go back to school and learn a new trade!”

“This is exactly what I needed right now, it feels amazing!” he added.