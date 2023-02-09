"I sure was shocked”: Lottery winner checked his ticket six times to be sure

Sinisa Blajojevic couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he went to check his tickets at the store; He was a lottery winner.
The Calgarian became a millionaire thanks to a ticket he bought for the December 16 Western Max draw.
He purchased his ticket from a Petro-Canada in Calgary on the afternoon of the draw. He discovered his win a day later.
“I went into the store to check some tickets,” Blajojevic said. “When I checked this ticket, boy, I sure was shocked.”
“At first, I thought it was $100,000,” he explained. “I had to check it a few times.”
Blagojevic checked his ticket a total of six times using the self-checker to confirm what he was seeing. He had exactly matched one of the $1 million prizes drawn.
He has a few things he is looking forward to checking off his to-do list.
“I’m going to pay off my mortgage, replace my car, and take a trip,” he explained.
“It’s such a wonderful surprise!” Blajojevic added.