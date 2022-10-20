A lottery winner in Saskatchewan says the cashier that checked his ticket was more excited than he was over his windfall.

Terry Thorsteinson picked up his $1 million ticket from Lorne Drugs at 2255 14th Ave. in Regina a few hours before the October 4 LOTTO MAX draw.

A couple of days later, he returned to the store and scanned his ticket using the self-checker. After seeing the number on the screen, he went right over to the cashier to confirm what he was seeing was true.

“When the cashier went crazy, I knew,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I think she was more excited than I was!”

You might also like: "Swearing and excitement": A group of 52 people is splitting a lottery win

Man returns from vacation to find out he won the lottery

Lottery winner says she is going to be sharing the cash with her kids

Thorsteinson’s numbers — 7, 9, 14, 15, 26, 37 and 38 — exactly matched the numbers for one of the draw’s MAXMILLIONS prizes.

After phoning his girlfriend to tell her the good news, Thorsteinson met up with his son at work, still shocked by what had happened.

“I handed him my ticket and said ‘I won $1 million,’” Thorsteinson recalled.

He said his son was similarly shocked. “He looked at it and said it was amazing – that you always hear about people winning, but you never know them.”

As for what he has planned for his recent windfall, Thorsteinson has a couple of things in mind.

“Maybe a new van or a hot tub for my sore back. Also, my girlfriend wants a combine for her farm up north,” he noted.