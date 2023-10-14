A delightful surprise turned an ordinary day into the stuff of dreams for a 65-year-old mother and grandmother in Mississauga.

Rubina Ali says she’s been playing the lottery bi-weekly for the past year and is now celebrating her Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million, courtesy of the September 27 draw.

“I love to play the $1 draws,” said Ali, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to scoop up her winnings.

The retiree said she was at the store when she realized she had a ticket to check. “I handed it to the clerk and said a little prayer to myself. When I saw Big Winner, I was calm, but the clerk was so excited. I didn’t know what was going on,” she recalled.

When the store clerk handed Ali back her slip that read $2 million, she began cheering, says an OLG press release shared with Daily Hive. “I always wondered how I would react in that moment. I was so excited and filled with pleasure, but my feet were firmly on the ground,” she said.

Ali plans to settle into her new reality before making any decision with her newfound wealth.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart on City Centre Drive in Mississauga.

Ontario 49, priced at $1 per play, is a game that is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday, and offers opportunities for everyone to dream big.

OLG, the organization behind the lottery, is committed to ensuring that the thrill of the game remains safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support “key government priorities like health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, and support for amateur athletes.”

Each year profits from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers, and local charities across the province.