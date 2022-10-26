"Wow, that could be me": Man joked about winning lottery only to realize he won

An Ontario man was shocked to learn that he had won the lottery after joking about winning just a few days earlier.

It was an ordinary day for Lakehurst resident Michael McGlashan when he heard the news that someone had purchased the winning lottery ticket just 30 minutes away from his home.

“I heard on the radio while driving to work that someone in Peterborough won $1 million,” recalled McGlashan, a 59-year-old father and grandfather.

He turned to his son and said, “Wow, that could be me.”

His son laughed and said, “No way!”

McGlashan, a regular lottery player who said that he only plays Lotto 6/49, didn’t check his ticket until after three days. That’s when he discovered that he had won $1 million in the September 24 draw.

And his first thought was to share the amazing news with his kids.

“I told my son and stepson first,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “They were ecstatic and so happy for me.”

Now a million dollars richer, McGlashan said he plans to put the money towards investments. Because of his winnings, he’s also considering retirement.

“I feel like a million bucks,” he said.

McGlashan purchased his ticket at Chemong Variety on Chemong Road in Peterborough.