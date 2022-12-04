A lucky lottery player just woke up $5 million richer this weekend

Talk about beating the odds. According to a release from BCLC, a lottery player just won a pretty sizeable jackpot.

“The upcoming holiday season just got a little more merrier for a Lotto 6/49 ticket holder who purchased a ticket in Richmond for last night’s draw,” reads the release.

The winning numbers during the Saturday, December 3 draw are 4, 18, 26, 36, 41, and 42 and the winner will get to take home the life-changing $5 million classic jackpot.

“The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816,” states the release.

This year alone, lottery players in BC have claimed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

It’s definitely going to be a memorable weekend for the lucky winner.