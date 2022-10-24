35-year-old gets a chance at The Big Spin wheel and wins big (VIDEO)

An Ontario man is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after buying a lottery ticket that won him a chance at The Big Spin wheel.

Kevin Harte, who lives in Hamilton, is now 35 years old but has been playing the lottery ever since he turned 18.

“I decided to pick up an Instant ticket one day,” he said. “I took it home and forgot about it for a few days.”

After scratching the $5 ticket, Harte was stunned — he had just won a spin.

“I took it to the store right away,” he recalled.

The win meant that Harte would have to go to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to spin the gigantic wheel, which offers players a chance to win guaranteed prizes ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.

“I knew I was coming to the Prize Centre,” he said. “I was excited when I walked into the room.”

Watch Harte’s big moment below:

After spinning the wheel, Harte is now over a quarter million dollars richer.

“I was thrilled to see it land on $275,000,” he said. “[The wheel is] heavier than I thought.”

Harte doesn’t have any big plans for his winnings yet, although he admits that the money is “going to help a lot.”

For now, he’s putting it away in the bank and plans to consult a financial advisor.

But the sports fan does have fun plans, too.

“A vacation may be in my future,” he said, smiling. “I’m an NFL fan so maybe I’ll take a trip to see my favourite team play.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Mohawk Road in Hamilton.