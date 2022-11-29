"We are going on a trip soon" lottery winner ready to escape the cold

Jasbir Singha was stunned when he learned the ticket he bought with two other people in Calgary was a lottery winner.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said while the trio claimed their prize earlier this month. “I told my

wife and kids first.”

Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha matched all the winning numbers on the October 22 LOTTO 6/49 draw to take home the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize.

The Sanghas have been playing together for decades and will share their windfall. They picked up their ticket from a Co-op in northwest Calgary on October 7.

Jasbir discovered the group was a lottery winner on October 25 when he checked their ticket using a self-checker at a nearby store.

The Singha’s are the first Alberta winners to take home a million-dollar prize since Lotto

6/49, Canada’s longest-running national lottery game, debuted a new format in early

September when the guaranteed prize was replaced with an elimination-style Gold Ball

Jackpot draw. The winners all have their own plans for their windfall.

“We are going on a trip soon so we can use the money to upgrade it,” said Jasbir. Sukhmander, meanwhile, said he plans to use his to put towards bills and save for a rainy

day and Jagmohan is considering an earlier retirement.