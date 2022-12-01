An Ontario man is celebrating after his first major lottery win.

James Asselstine is a 64-year-old Canada Post worker and a father of two with two grandchildren. The Georgetown resident said that he’s a regular lottery player and often sticks to two of his favourite games.

“I’ve won smaller amounts in the past, but this is my first major win,” he said. “I like to play Lightning Lotto and Poker Lotto.”

In September, Asselstine purchased a ticket for Lightning Lotto and stopped at the store to check if his selection had won anything. But when he checked his ticket, he recalls how the whole terminal shut down — the store clerk told him that he had won the jackpot.

Asselstine had won the top prize, which by that point had grown to $505,875.50. On top of that, he won $4, bringing his total winnings to $505,879.50.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing,” he said. “I told my wife and she didn’t believe me at first. When she finally realized it was true, she was so excited and happy for me!”

Now half a million dollars richer, Asselstine said that he’ll be putting some of his winnings towards home renovations and he and his wife will also be going on a trip.

“This is surreal,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Asselstine’s winning ticket was purchased at Quik Pik Variety on Guelph Street in Georgetown.