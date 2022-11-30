Woman who was gifted lottery ticket shocked by big win

An Ontario woman was stunned to discover that the lottery ticket that she received as a gift was actually a winning stub.

Oshawa resident Erin Rivet said that she received a lottery ticket as a present last summer. So she decided to use the OLG App to see if she won anything — and sure enough, she did. Except, she wasn’t quite prepared for exactly how much.

She said after scanning her ticket, she saw “Big Winner” appear on the screen.

Rivet found out that she had won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $231,681.20 in the July 6 draw.

“My friend is the first person I told about the win,” she said. “They were so shocked but very excited for me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque, Rivet said that besides using the money to pay some bills, she’s still not sure what to do with her winnings now that she’s almost a quarter million dollars richer.

“This is my first major win,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pinto’s Convenience on Hamilton Road in London.