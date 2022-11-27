"I am so grateful for this win": Free Play ticket lands retiree a lottery win

If a Free Play lottery ticket leaves you feeling a little underwhelmed, consider this: an Ontario man just won the lottery with a Free Play ticket.

Dean Agnew, 64, from London, is now retired after working in the automotive industry. He’s been playing the lottery for decades and uses the same strategy.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for 30 years,” he said.

After using up a Free Play ticket, Agnew decided to check the results while he was at the store. However, the results didn’t look right.

“I asked the store clerk to come check my ticket with me because I thought something was wrong,” he said. “I scanned the ticket again and his face lit up – he was so excited and happy.”

Agnew had won the Lotto Max second prize worth $70,828.60 in the August 2 draw.

“[The store clerk] said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this!'” recalled Agnew. “I was caught right off guard. I was so shocked and surprised.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings, he said that he’ll be using some of it for home renovations. However, he plans to manage his money wisely.

“This was so unexpected,” he said. “I am so grateful for this win.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Ins Market on Wellington Road in London.