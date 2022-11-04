A young lottery player from Ontario said that her win will help set her up for the future.

Crystal Larocque works in finance and the 27-year-old from New Liskeard said that she started playing Instant Bingo games just “for something to do.”

“I was playing my ticket and I realized I uncovered a line and four corners,” she recalled. “Then I uncovered the last number needed to make a box.”

She was stunned when she realized that she had won but wanted to double-check the results first.

“I didn’t believe it, so I checked on the OLG App,” she said. “When I saw ‘Big Winner,’ I started shaking!”

Larocque discovered that she had won an Instant Bingo Doubler prize worth $50,000.

She also didn’t waste any time and immediately went to the store to validate her ticket.

“It was a surreal and an absolutely incredible experience,” she said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Larocque said that she already has plans for her winnings.

“I will pay off my student loan and put the rest aside for a down payment on my own property,” she said.

Practical matters aside, Larocque said she also has other fun plans.

“I will treat myself to a little pampering and some furniture,” she said.

Larocque purchased her winning ticket at Mac’s on Paget Street in New Liskeard.