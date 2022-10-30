"She said, 'Dad you deserve this": Lottery winner to celebrate with family

An Ontario man was stunned when a routine gas stop led to a big lottery win.

Barry Gowan, a Burlington resident, said that he has been playing the lottery regularly for years and is even part of a group that plays together for Lotto 6/49 draws.

One day, he decided to buy a ticket for the Instant Mystery Multiplier game after stopping for gas.

“I picked up this ticket when I was out getting gas,” he said.

But when he played his ticket, he couldn’t believe the result: he had won the top prize and is now half a million dollars richer.

“I checked the ticket using the Ticket Checker and saw ‘Big Winner’ — $500,000,” he said. “I was so surprised!”

Gowan said it was a special moment when he shared the news with his daughter.

“She said, ‘Dad you’re amazing and you deserve this,'” he said. “It was so nice.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that this win is all about his family.

“I plan to share this with my children and my grandchildren,” he said.

Gowan purchased his winning ticket at Petro Canada on Guelph Line in Burlington.