These might just be the most expensive lottery tickets in Canada

There are lottery tickets and then there are these lottery tickets.

On October 31, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced they’re launching a new game that increases your odds of winning $1 million. The catch: each ticket is priced at $100.

Ultimate tickets are available in Ontario and parts of Western Canada; however, the rules are different.

“$100 Ultimate will create more millionaires in Ontario than any other Instant game has before,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s president and CEO. “This exciting new product is the latest way we are bringing our customers more chances to win big by taking our lottery business to the next level.”

So what does $100 get you?

Each Ultimate ticket includes instant scratch-and-win games, and it also gives players a chance to win one of 40 $1 million prizes that will be drawn on December 31. Tickets are available in stores while quantities last.

In Western Canada, the Ultimate ticket has been available since June and features over $20 million in total prizes available. However, prizes are won while scratching the ticket and there’s no draw element.

According to a WCLC spokesperson, lottery players can win prizes of $1 million, $100,000, $50,000, $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, and other cash prizes.

“Overall since the ticket’s debut this summer, we have seen some great interest from players who are interested in big play and big prizes,” they stated. “The Ultimate is one of many different products and various price points we provide to appeal to a wide range of players in our region, and we’re happy with the reception to it so far.”

Would you pay $100 for a lottery ticket?