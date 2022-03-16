Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose "necessary" according to Pfizer CEO

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla suggested a fourth dose of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine is essential to prevent further infections.

Bourla made the comments during a March 13 interview with American broadcaster CBS where he said Pfizer is working on a vaccine for the Omicron variant. Bourla is hopeful that protection from the Omicron-tailored shot will last for a year.

“It is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” Bourla told CBS’ Margaret Brennan. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections.”

The CEO said Pfizer has submitted a data package to the US Food and Drug Administration for a fourth shot to see if health officials agree with the company’s recommendation.

Bourla’s comments come as many Canadian provinces are lifting mask mandates and scrapping their vaccine passports.

In Canada, someone with two shots is considered fully vaccinated, and many people have received a booster dose.

Daily Hive reached out to Health Canada to ask about fourth doses but has not yet heard back.