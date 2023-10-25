A brand new residential and townhome community is redefining family living in West Coquitlam and there are a number of individuals that would flourish in this picturesque neighbourhood.

Welcome to Lodana, a six-storey community with condos, townhomes, and heritage home suites coming to Rochester Avenue and Clayton Street. With renowned local builders at the helm, Lodana is putting a strong emphasis on connectivity, family, and a modernized lifestyle.

Whether you’re downsizing and looking for a new pad that doesn’t compromise on meticulous craftsmanship or you’re searching for your dream first house, Lodana has impressive offerings for everybody. Here are just a few groups of buyers that will adore this new West Coquitlam community.

First-time homebuyers

Looking for your first dream home close to transit and amenities? Lodana has you covered! West Coquitlam is known for its greenery and fantastic boutiques and restaurants, meaning you’ll be close to all the action and nature — the best of both worlds.

A quick 10-minute walk to Lougheed SkyTrain Station ensures seamless connectivity to the rest of the city plus multiple bus stops in the immediate vicinity.

And for the days you want to stay in, Lodana’s gourmet kitchens come with top-of-the-line Fisher and Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, and European-style flat panel cabinetry — perfect for cheffing it up at every meal.

You’ll have your very own spa experience thanks to the elegant bathrooms inside Lodana’s homes, evoking a natural and relaxing atmosphere with beautiful porcelain tile, European-style cabinetry, and heated floors in primary bathrooms.

Young families and upsizers

Looking for some more space as your kiddos continue to grow? Lodana is the perfect place for young families who want more room, with the added value of affordability and convenience.

Garden Homes and Townhome options start at 568 square feet and extend up to 1,892 square feet, and in total there are 72 condos, 48 townhomes, and three heritage home suites.

Designed to create lasting community relationships, Lodana is where your children can play with neighbours, get together for birthday parties, and create foundational memories.

Envisioned by the famed Circadian Group, Lodana is built on their original family homestead and is designed to reimagine how communities grow, play, and interact.

“The Lodana site is near and dear to our hearts as we raised our family here. We chose to honour this site with an extra special project — homes for families to enjoy for years to come,” The Circadian Group’s Tony Russo tells Daily Hive.

Communal kitchen and BBQ spaces, plus indoor and outdoor hangout areas make it easier for residents to get together and enjoy the Lodana community. Don’t skip out on the kid’s play area with crawl tunnels, treehouses, and game spots as well.

Downsizers and restarts

If you’re looking to enter a new chapter of your life and are hoping to downsize your living space but not compromise on modern quality, look no further than Lodana.

With no renovations or upgrades needed, Lodana homes have been designed with quality modern finishes and resort-like amenities so your new home is move-in ready.

With the option of a two- or three-bedroom townhomes, Lodana floorplans are convenient with room for guests. Residents will also get to enjoy courtyard patios and rooftop decks, with central air conditioning in all units.

These brand-new homes also come with durable luxury vinyl floors with natural wood-like finishes that are waterproof and pet-friendly, plus smart energy front-loading washers and dryers.

Investors

Purchasing a move-in ready condo or townhome is a great investment opportunity in popular neighbourhoods like West Coquitlam. Costing less than single-family homes, Lodana homes have great value and are known for their low-maintenance living situations and efficient floorplans, starting in the mid $400s.

Not only do Lodana’s ample amenities, connectivity and modern design attract all kinds of renters, but buyers won’t have to worry about repairs or external maintenance thanks to Lodana’s low $0.43 strata fee.

No matter what your next step is in life, Lodana is an absolute gem for a variety of living arrangements.

