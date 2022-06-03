Twitter erupts over controversial "Atlantic lobster roll" served in Alberta (PHOTO)

Have you ever had an authentic Atlantic lobster roll? Or even a decent one?

If you live on the East Coast, chances are you’ve had many. It also might be one of the best places in the world to try one.

If you live in landlocked Alberta however, they might be a little more hit and miss.

That’s why Twitter recently erupted after a post by the CBC reporter Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) showcasing one of those “Atlantic lobster rolls” you might find in Alberta. It appears to many that what some might call a true lobster roll, others definitely would not.

An Atlantic lobster roll is traditionally lobster meat drenched in butter and served in a hot toasted and buttered bun.

Here are some of the best comments and reactions to seeing this Atlantic lobster roll served with spinach and alfalfa sprouts, wrapped in a tortilla.

In Calgary for a few days. Ordered an “Atlantic lobster roll”. Came with spinach, alfalfa sprouts and on a tortilla. pic.twitter.com/iJN5gFAUse — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) June 2, 2022

“Your mistake was ordering seafood in a place with no coastline.” tweeted one user. “You should still call the police and file a complaint.”

“The lobster is the star of the show, not spinach & a tortilla!!” tweeted another.

“With all due respect, amateur move to order lobster west of NB” posted Twitter user @Addy_Bo.

Why would you order lobster in a place with no coast. Asking for everyone in NS — bored of BS (@NSStr0ng) June 2, 2022

It definitely seems like most Twitter commenters don’t think that this was an Atlantic lobster roll in any way shape or form, but also that much of the blame lies on the person who ordered one in the first place.

“This is just simply an abomination!” commented one passionate Twitter user. “Clearly crafted by someone who has NEVER EATEN A LOBSTER ROLL! What can you expect from a landlocked chef??”

“Blasphemy!” said another. “But you are pretty far from the lobster’s native habitat and people get crazier the further they are from an ocean.”

Why would you do this to yourself? You need to be kinder to you. Seriously! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PQ4bxpnTwA — ✨Peady🌷Humankind. Be both. #wysiwyg✨ (she/her) (@Peady) June 2, 2022

Plenty of Maritimers chimed in with their thoughts on this Calgary-made lobster roll as well.

“As a Maritimer, I am utterly horrified,” posted user @njdrichardson. “This is NOT a lobster roll. Not even close. Nice try, Calgary.”

“Next they’ll be serving poutine made with sweet potatoes and cashew cheese,” @craig4stewart replied.

Another user replied that “If this was served in Moncton, it would start an armed uprising,” while another from Prince Edward Island said that “if it was served in PEI, there would be heart attacks at the sight of it and claims of defamation to the sacred Lobster Roll!”

Most of the issue surrounding the dish was the incorrect and odd ingredients to use, especially when calling it an Atlantic lobster roll.

I wouldn’t be offended if they called it a wrap instead of a roll. Are you sure it didn’t say roll-up? I wonder if their tenderloin steaks are just eye of round? Is their ramen spaghetti? Is the burger meatloaf? — Bruce Smith (@ecurbthechef) June 3, 2022

“the veggies I can deal with.. but a TORTILLA!?!!” commented user @nicolammacleod.

“Exactly, you can’t toast garlic butter into a tortilla – egads,” posted another.

The discourse around this heated subject remains ongoing.