Loblaws vs. Metro: Comparing the cost of 10 basic grocery items

Loblaws or Metro? To determine which grocery has the best deals, we compared the prices of ten products.

Loblaws and Metro are among the biggest supermarket chains in Canada. Loblaws’ parent company, Loblaw Companies, operates 2,400 grocery stores and pharmacies nationwide, while Metro has 324 stores (including Metro Plus) in Quebec and Ontario. As a result, chances are high that you have a Loblaws or Metro near you, and like most shoppers, you’re probably looking to see which one you can stretch your dollar further at.

So, we compared the prices of ten basic grocery items to find out if there was a huge difference in cost between these supermarket chains. When possible, we also tried to compare the prices of the same brands. Read on to see where you’re likely to find a better deal.

Milk

Loblaws: Neilson Partly Skimmed Milk 2%, 4l, $6.09

Metro: Beatrice 2% Milk, 4l, $6.09

Eggs

Loblaws: No Name Large Grade A Eggs, 12 each, $3.93

Metro: Selection Large White Eggs, 12 each, $3.93

Bread

Loblaws: Wonder Bread, Sliced White, 675g, $3.99

Metro: Wonder White Sliced Bread, 675g, $4.39

Ketchup

Loblaws: Heinz Ketchup No Sugar Added, 750ml, $5.99

Metro: Heinz Ketchup Style Sauce without Added Sugar, 750ml, $4.99 (regular price $6.49)

Kraft Dinner

Loblaws: Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, 200g, $1.66

Metro: Kraft Dinner Original Flavour Macaroni & Cheese, 200g, $1.69

Yogurt

Loblaws: Astro Plain Yogurt 6%, Balkan Style, 750g, $4.99

Metro: Astro, Plain Yogurt 6%, Balkan Style, 750 g, $4.99

Peanut butter

Loblaws: Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter, 500g, $6.49

Metro: Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter, 500g, $6.99

Instant coffee

Loblaws: Nescafe Rich Instant Coffee, 170g, $7.79

Metro: Nescafe Rich Instant Coffee, 170g, $6.99

Olive oil

Loblaws: Gallo Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 1l, $18.99

Metro: Gallo Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 1l, $16.99 (regular price $17.99)

Pasta sauce

Loblaws: Classico Fire-Roasted Tomato & Garlic Spaghetti Pasta Sauce, 650ml, $5.99

Metro: Classico Fire-Roasted Tomato & Garlic Spaghetti Pasta Sauce, 650ml, $4.99 (regular price: $5.79)

We found prices were the same for basic items like milk, eggs, and yogurt. However, five out of the ten items we compared (ketchup, coffee, olive oil, and pasta sauce) were slightly more expensive at Loblaws, putting Metro ahead when it comes to offering shoppers the better deal.