Lizzo is launching her own line of shapewear, and it’s sure to have you feeling “Good as Hell.”

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her brand Yitty, “shapewear you can wear underwear, overwear, anywhere. For every damn body.”

In partnership with athletic wear brand Fabletics, Yitty is set to launch Tuesday, April 12 at 8 am PST. The brand is titled after Lizzo’s childhood nickname and has been a project three years in the making, according to a press release.

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post showcasing her and other women wearing Yitty underwear.

“This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body.”

The Truth Hurts singer has always championed body positivity. Just this week, the Grammy winner premiered her new Amazon Prime show, Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, a reality show where she searches for women to join her backup dancers for her upcoming tour.

On April 12, shoppers can get their hands on the first three Yitty collections: Nearly Naked, a line of seamless shaping garments; Mesh Me, fashionable and functional mesh styles; and Major Label, a variety of everyday pieces like leggings and sweatshirts. And the sizes are inclusive, ranging from 6X to XS.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high; it’s not low. It’s not big; it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

While you’re waiting for the shapewear line’s April release, the site urges you to get on “this waitlist, b*tch.”

Here are some more sneak peeks of her new brand:

