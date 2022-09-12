We’ve officially seen it all now. A live frog was found in a sealed spring mix salad container at a Sobeys in London, Ontario.

Fashion model Chantel Scott recently picked up a container of Compliments spring mix only to discover a hoppy surprise — an actual frog inside the sealed package.

Scott shared the discovery on Instagram and TikTok.

Scott shared the discovery on Instagram and TikTok.

“It’s still alive! Holy sh*t,” she said as she picked up the container.

Scott responded to comments on her video, saying it was a Northern Leopard frog, which happens to be very common in Ontario.

“I went to check out and told them and the employees were worried, too. They took the frog away from me to [the] manager and filed [a] report and released [it] to [a] nearby pond,” Scott said.

We can all find peace in the fact that the frog is in fact safe and back out in the wild where it belongs.

Daily Hive reached out to the Sobeys location for comment, but have yet to hear back.