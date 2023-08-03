Little School House on the Ferry: Historic building sails the Burrard Inlet (VIDEOS)

Did you see it? Wednesday afternoon some onlookers were treated to a rare sight: A little yellow building sailing the seas off the coast of Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The “Little Yellow School House,” which has called Maple and Cornwall Avenue home for 110 years, began its adventure to a new spot on Tuesday night after about seven months of planning.

The 1912-built structure was initially slatted to be demolished, but Renewal Home Development stepped in. The company specializes in preserving, relocating, and repurposing structures to extend their lifespan and prevent unnecessary demolition landfill waste.

Did you see the Little Yellow School House from the Stanley Park and the Lions Gate Bridge today? The move by Renewal Home Development from Kits to the North Shore went swimmingly (get it?) #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/CkJP1uafu5 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) August 3, 2023

The Vancouver School Board agreed to the plan, and stepped in to cover the $150,000 moving costs to take the structure from Vancouver to the North Shore.

It will be refurbished and eventually used as a language learning centre for the Squamish First Nation.

You can catch all the highlights from the relocation and procession along the middle of the four-lane street here.

According to the team behind the move, they were able to put the building on a barge early Wednesday morning during high tide, and then slowly travel from Kitsilano Beach, past Stanley Park, and around the Burrard Inlet to North Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Many likely saw the mysterious yellow cargo from the Lions Gate Bridge during the rush hour commute.

It will soon be placed on a new foundation on the Squamish First Nation’s reserve, but not before taking a pause at its transfer landing site just east of the Lions Gate Bridge in North Vancouver.

