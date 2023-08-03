NewsReal EstateDevelopmentUrbanized

Little School House on the Ferry: Historic building sails the Burrard Inlet (VIDEOS)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 3 2023, 12:35 am
Renewal Home Development

Did you see it? Wednesday afternoon some onlookers were treated to a rare sight: A little yellow building sailing the seas off the coast of Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The “Little Yellow School House,” which has called Maple and Cornwall Avenue home for 110 years, began its adventure to a new spot on Tuesday night after about seven months of planning.

Burrard Inlet

Renewal Home Development

Burrard Inlet

Renewal Home Development

The 1912-built structure was initially slatted to be demolished, but Renewal Home Development stepped in. The company specializes in preserving, relocating, and repurposing structures to extend their lifespan and prevent unnecessary demolition landfill waste.

The Vancouver School Board agreed to the plan, and stepped in to cover the $150,000 moving costs to take the structure from Vancouver to the North Shore.

Little Yellow School House Henry Hudson

Final preparations for the relocation of the Little Yellow School House from its historic location in Kitsilano on the morning of August 1, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

It will be refurbished and eventually used as a language learning centre for the Squamish First Nation.

You can catch all the highlights from the relocation and procession along the middle of the four-lane street here.

Kits crowd watching the home

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

According to the team behind the move, they were able to put the building on a barge early Wednesday morning during high tide, and then slowly travel from Kitsilano Beach, past Stanley Park, and around the Burrard Inlet to North Vancouver.

Many likely saw the mysterious yellow cargo from the Lions Gate Bridge during the rush hour commute.

Burrard Inlet

Renewal Home Development

It will soon be placed on a new foundation on the Squamish First Nation’s reserve, but not before taking a pause at its transfer landing site just east of the Lions Gate Bridge in North Vancouver.

Little Yellow School House Henry Hudson 22

Site preparation at 100 Capilano Road at the Squamish First Nation’s reserve in North Vancouver, on July 20-22, 2023. (Renewal Home Development) 

Little Yellow School House Henry Hudson 2

Artistic rendering of the renovated Little Yellow School House at 100 Capilano Road on the Squamish First Nation’s reserve in North Vancouver. (Renewal Home Development) 

Did you see the Little Yellow School House today? Let us know in the comments.

