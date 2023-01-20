Petition launches to bring Little Debbie snacks back to Canada

It was bad news for Canadian fans of the very popular Little Debbie products when it was announced they’d be leaving store shelves, but maybe that will soon change.

The much-loved snacks, cakes, and baked goods are no longer available in Canada, and it was especially sad news with the recent confirmation that Bugles corn chips and Bagel Bites were also no longer available across the country.

A petition on change.org started by Chey Charles is trying to change that and save Little Debbie.

“Debbie is a sweet beloved character who is enjoyed by many Canadians nationally!” reads the caption on the petition. “HELP US STOP THIS! After all, who doesn’t love a nice brownie or oatmeal cream pie?”

The petition is currently only looking to get to 100 signatures.

Known for its long product line of single-serving package baked goods, there were many items we were used to seeing on the shelves, like Chocolate Chip Cupcakes, Swiss Rolls, Powdered Mini Donuts, and bite-size Mini Brownies.

When asked about the disappearance of the product in Canada, Little Debbie did tell Dished that it was not its decision to pull the products from Canadian store shelves.

“Our business model is one where we sell to independent wholesalers who then resell to grocery stores and convenience stores,” said Mike Gloekler, the corporate communications and public relations manager, in an email.

“The sole distributor in Canada chose to terminate their business relationship with our brands for reasons that are entirely their own.”

Hopefully, this petition can reach 100 signatures, at which point it would be more likely to be featured in the recommendations section on the website. Without a major change in thinking, it doesn’t look good for the snack brand’s return up north.

“At present, we are not actively searching for a new distributor relationship in the Canada market,” Gloekler told Dished.

“We understand the disappearance of our products from the Canada market is disappointing to consumers there, but unfortunately this is the current situation, and we see no change to that in the near term,” he added.

Stay tuned for any updates on the situation.