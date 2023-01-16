Beloved journalist Lisa LaFlamme, who was notoriously let go from her longstanding anchor gig with CTV News National abruptly last summer, will speak at a Toronto event this week about women in the workplace.

Though LaFlamme has not yet spoken publicly about her exit from Bell Media (except for her initial Twitter video and a brief remark in the Toronto Star, fuelling a frenzy of negative publicity for the media empire and saw her land a special gig covering the death of Queen Elizabeth II for a competing network) this event might give us an inside glimpse into the debacle.

Hosted by Dress for Success Toronto and presented by RBC Wealth Management at the Winter Garden Theatre, the January 19 conversation entitled “An Evening with Lisa LaFlamme” will be led by Globe and Mail journalist Robyn Doolittle and anchored by Farah Nasser from Global News.

Looking forward to better days ahead in 2023 starting with @DFSToronto – an empowering organization for women in the workforce. We are stronger together. Come if you can! https://t.co/4jeAmBrFpi — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) December 20, 2022

In the relatively short time since the 59-year-old journalist parted ways with CTV News and parent company Bell Media, much has happened, including the reassigning of the executive behind LaFlamme’s ousting, Michael Melling.

In the wake of LaFlamme’s exit, longtime CP24 personality Patricia Jaggernauth filed a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, alleging an extensive pattern of racism, sexism, and discrimination in Bell Media’s workplace.

This special event will focus on women in the workplace, possibly speaking about the challenges of working in a male-dominated industry and how women are judged and treated.

LaFlamme seems to be a private person, however, one can only speculate that she might drop some insight about her soured relationship with Bell Media, including rumours that letting her hair go naturally grey was not appreciated by upper management, an allegation Bell has denied.

Dress for Success is a local affiliate of the international not-for-profit organization that helps prepare women to enter the workforce, providing them with professional clothes for job interviews, helping with job searches, and offering support for all aspects of life.