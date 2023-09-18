The losing is over, Vancouver. Finally, we’ve got some winners in town. An extraordinary weekend for sports locally as the Vancouver Canadians win another championship, the BC Lions author the biggest comeback in franchise history, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat a Canadian rival to move into fourth place and potentially home-field advantage in the MLS playoffs.

We haven’t had a weekend like this in a long time, if ever.

Start with the Canadians, who win both games at Nat Bailey Stadium in the Northwest League final. They beat Everett 10-2 Saturday night before a sold-out house of 6,413 to win their fifth league championship and their first since moving to full-season, high-A ball.

It was a season unlike any other for the C’s. They’re pitching was league-best, and they became known as the “Cardiac Canadians” for 12 walk-off victories and a never-say-die attitude under skipper Brent Lavallee of North Delta.

They finished 44-23 at home this season, amongst the best home records in all of baseball, rewarding the crowds that supported all season, through a rainy April and scorching hot nooners.

Congrats to Lavallee, his coaches and players; club president Andy Dunn and his staff. Job not just well done, but damn near perfection at the Nat this year.

The Lions reminded us that CFL rules allow for amazing comebacks, especially when a team refuses to quit.

Their 19-point, fourth-quarter comebacks was the biggest in club history, the second-largest in league history, and came complete with a 120-yard missed field goal return from Terry Williams. A touchdown catch by Lucky Whitehead with 16 seconds sealed the deal, and the Leos got help around the league as both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan lost.

Those results put BC just a half-game back of Winnipeg for first-place in the West. The Lions have a game in-hand, and play host to the Blue Bombers on October 6. They also moved three games up on the Roughriders, all but ensuring they will host another playoff game at BC Place this season.

Then there’s the Whitecaps, who win 2-1 in Toronto with several regulars either missing or ailing. The Caps have won three of their first four games on this epic seven-game road trip, and moved into fourth place in the MLS West, which is good for a home playoff game should they finish there.

One weekend, four wins by local clubs, two of them led to a championship, and two of them inspire great hope for the rest of the year.

Your move, Canucks.