22 companies hiring for more than 100 jobs in Toronto this April

Mar 31 2022, 1:00 pm
Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is that there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Bell*

  • Who: Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the installation of Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world.
  • Jobs: We are seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support our ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how our work impacts the daily lives of people across our country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of our valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.
  • Perks: A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discount on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company provided smartphone and laptop.
  • More: Check out bell.ca careers page with #technician and #BTS for all our job opportunities

Felix

Float

  • Who: Float is a Canadian fintech company. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees are needed.
  • Jobs: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Marketing Designer, Technical Fraud Lead, People & Talent Partner, Performance Marketing Manager, and additional positions.
  • Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
  • More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

Lighthouse Labs

  • Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
  • Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Manager, Employer Relations; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Casual Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Workforce Development Officer – Western Canada and APAC; Account Manager – Government; Career Services Advisor (East Coast); Career Services Advisor (West Coast); Career Services Coordinator (West Coast); Designer & Production Artist; Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Learning Design Manager; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
  • Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
  • More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Ready

  • Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required.
  • Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Quality Assurance Analyst; Graphic Designer; Senior Developer, DevOps; and a Software Developer, Backend.
  • Perks: Twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and more.
  • More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.

Givex

CapIntel

HomeStars 

Merchant Growth

Ownr

Commit

  • Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.
  • Jobs: Full time remote: Engineering Partner
  • Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.
  • More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

WFHomie

  • Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.
  • Jobs: Full Stack Developer (Remote), Senior Backend Developer (Remote)
  •  Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
  • More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.

ReturnBear

Traction on Demand

  • Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
  • Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect (openings for FINS, MFG, High Tech, MA, FSL, CPQ and Service Cloud), Technical Architect (openings for FINS, HLS, and MFG), Data Architect, Nonprofit, Director, Salesforce Industries, and Principal Strategist, Financial Services (other openings for Education, Insurance, Nonprofit, MA).
  • Perks: Flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
  • More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

NDAX

Vista

  • Who: Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. Together, VistaCreate99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print solution, assisting small businesses in establishing their presence in physical and digital spaces.
  • Jobs: Senior Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote, Lead Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote,
  • Perks: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, mental and emotional health.
  • More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Endy

  • Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.
  • Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist and a Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
  • Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.
  • More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Jane

Canada Drives

Impact Recruitment

AmbiMi

  • Who: AmbiMi is a modern, skills-based job matching app that brings an innovative and simplified approach to job hunting and hiring.
  • Jobs: Customer Experience Manager
  • Perks: Flexible schedules with the ability to remotely and personal time off to volunteer, 3 weeks of vacation to start, 26 weeks of paid parental leave and an automatic day off on your birthday.
  • More: For more information, visit https://www.ambimi.com/

Xero

*Indicates paid placement into article
