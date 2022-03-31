22 companies hiring for more than 100 jobs in Toronto this April

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is that there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.
Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.
Bell*
- Who: Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the installation of Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world.
- Jobs: We are seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support our ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how our work impacts the daily lives of people across our country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of our valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.
- Perks: A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discount on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company provided smartphone and laptop.
- More: Check out bell.ca careers page with #technician and #BTS for all our job opportunities
Felix
- Who: Felix is a leading telemedicine platform for the healthcare and prescription market in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto.
- Jobs: Currently 11 openings in total, including Senior Back End Developer, Senior Front End Developer, Senior Product Manager, Growth Lead, three medical practitioner roles (Physician – Manitoba, Nurse Practitioner – Manitoba, Nurse Practitioner – AB/BC/ON), and four pharmacy-based roles (Pharmacist – Weekends, Pharmacy Technician, Pharmacy Assistant, Shipping Coordinator). We are always looking for talented and mission-aligned individuals, so do not hesitate to reach out.
- Perks: Felix Health is an inclusive, remote-first employer. Felix Health offers a best-in-class benefits package (including coverage for all types of therapy), equity ownership for full-time employees, a professional development allowance, virtual and in-person social events, and extra time off over the holidays.
- More: You can learn more about Felix’s career opportunities here.
Float
- Who: Float is a Canadian fintech company. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees are needed.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Marketing Designer, Technical Fraud Lead, People & Talent Partner, Performance Marketing Manager, and additional positions.
- Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Manager, Employer Relations; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Casual Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Workforce Development Officer – Western Canada and APAC; Account Manager – Government; Career Services Advisor (East Coast); Career Services Advisor (West Coast); Career Services Coordinator (West Coast); Designer & Production Artist; Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Learning Design Manager; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Ready
- Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Quality Assurance Analyst; Graphic Designer; Senior Developer, DevOps; and a Software Developer, Backend.
- Perks: Twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and more.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an ERP Specialist, Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, Client Services Representative, Program Administrator, and a Python Applications Developer.
- Perks: Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
CapIntel
- Who: Founded in 2017, CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing sales and culture teams. Current job openings include: Emerging Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Executive, Sales Leader, Talent Acquisition Lead, Talent Acquisition Partner.
- Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent so please reach out to [email protected].
HomeStars
- Who: HomeStars is a network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect homeowners with the best professionals in their area to help them get the job done.
- Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Customer Success, Sales, Engineering, Product and Development teams. Current job openings include, Customer Success Manager, Data and Analytics Director, Engineering Manager, Senior Software Engineer, Software Engineer – Back End and Full Stack, SRE Developer, Design Manager, Sales Manager, Sales Representative, and more.
- Perks: Remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.
- More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Merchant Growth
- Who: Merchant Growth is an alternative financier for small businesses.
- Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer, VP Capital Markets, Orginnations Associate, and Inside Sales Representative.
- Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.
- More: For more information, visit merchantgrowth.com/careers
Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business.
- Jobs: Senior Product Designer, Head of Design, Product Manager (Multiple Positions), Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, Operations Associate (Fixed Term), Bilingual Marketing Copywriter, Marketing Copywriter, Senior SEO Manager, Sr Software Engineer, and Lead Software Engineer.
- Perks: Ownr offers generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
- More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out their current openings, visit their career page.
Commit
- Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.
- Jobs: Full time remote: Engineering Partner
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
WFHomie
- Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.
- Jobs: Full Stack Developer (Remote), Senior Backend Developer (Remote)
- Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
- More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.
ReturnBear
- Who: ReturnBear is an end-to-end returns solution that simplifies retail returns easy for everyone.
- Jobs: Director/Head of Operations, Head of Product, Lead Product Designer, Returns Operator Specialist (Part-Time), Senior Product Designer, SR Full Stack Developer/Senior Software Engineer, SR. QA- Automation Engineer (Web Mobile)
- Perks: At ReturnBear offers a work from home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. ReturnBear is committed to diversity and inclusion. To top it off ReturnBear has an endless supply of bubble wrap they’ll let you pop.
- More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect (openings for FINS, MFG, High Tech, MA, FSL, CPQ and Service Cloud), Technical Architect (openings for FINS, HLS, and MFG), Data Architect, Nonprofit, Director, Salesforce Industries, and Principal Strategist, Financial Services (other openings for Education, Insurance, Nonprofit, MA).
- Perks: Flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
NDAX
- Who: NDAX is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer / UI/ UX Designer, Front-End Developer Senior React Native Developer, Key Account Manager at NDAX, Senior Full Stack Developer, Director of Finance, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and a Quality Assurance Engineer.
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.
- More: To learn more, visit here and ndax.io.
Vista
- Who: Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print solution, assisting small businesses in establishing their presence in physical and digital spaces.
- Jobs: Senior Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote, Lead Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote,
- Perks: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, mental and emotional health.
- More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist and a Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system.
- Jobs: Software Developer – Ruby on Rails, Staff Software Developer, Data Engineer, Senior People Partner (Product Development), Senior People Partner (Customer Support), Product Design Manager, Import Specialist, Engineering Manager, Product Manager – Invoicing, Senior Ruby Developer – Customer Response, Senior TPM – DevOps, Senior Software Developer – Ruby, Product Designer, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff Data Engineer, Senior Agile Coach, and more.
- Perks: Employees receive three all staff Jane-cation days and birthdays off every year, company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Canada Drives
- Who: Canada Drives is an online car purchasing and delivery platform.
- Jobs: Current openings include, Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, Senior UX/UI Designer, Administrative Assistant – Finance (Remote), Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Email Marketing and Automation Manager, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Engineering Manager – Backend,Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer, Network and Security Engineer, Senior QA Automation Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Impact Recruitment
- Who: Impact Recruitment is a staffing firm for experienced professionals.
- Jobs: Senior Recruitment Specialist – Public Practice, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Building – Vancouver, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Building – Toronto, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Legal – Vancouver, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Legal – Toronto, Client Services Coordinator, Junior Recruiter – Vancouver, Junior Recruiter – Toronto, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Alberta, Business Development Manager – Operations, Business Development Manager – Public Practice, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Insurance, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Training Director
- Perks: 26 weeks of paid parental leave, three weeks vacation to start, WFH and remote work options, flexible schedules, never work on your birthday (automatic paid day off every year), PTO to volunteer.
- More: For more information, visit https://impactrecruitment.ca/
AmbiMi
- Who: AmbiMi is a modern, skills-based job matching app that brings an innovative and simplified approach to job hunting and hiring.
- Jobs: Customer Experience Manager
- Perks: Flexible schedules with the ability to remotely and personal time off to volunteer, 3 weeks of vacation to start, 26 weeks of paid parental leave and an automatic day off on your birthday.
- More: For more information, visit https://www.ambimi.com/
Xero
- Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses.
- Jobs: Senior VP Product – Sales & Spend, Product Manager, E-invoicing, Product Owner, E-invoicing, Partner Consultant, Software Engineer – Data Applications, IT Cloud networks engineer, Partner Growth Manager, Inside sales manager, Design research operations coordinator, Senior software engineer – Workflow, Senior product content designer, Security operations analyst, Intermediate Software Developer – X-files, and more.
- Perks: Xero offers Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. Employees also receive 10 Wellbeing days to use as personal days.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
