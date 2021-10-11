Why LG's new 16” 2-in-1 gram laptop is perfect for content creators

As content creators, we’re always on the lookout for tech and gadgets that can make our lives easier. A laptop that freezes every time you try to open editing software or crashes when you download large images is nobody’s friend.

Time is often of the essence when creativity strikes — and losing precious minutes and energy on a device that isn’t working as it should is frustrating. If we’re being honest, some days, it takes all the willpower we can muster not to throw it all out the window.

In the hopes that it might aid our laptop woes, we recently put the new LG gram 16” 2-in-1 laptop to the test to see if it could withstand a week in the life of a content creator. Here are some highlights that might help you in your search for a laptop that will fulfill your creative, business, or entrepreneurial lifestyle.

Opening the laptop for the first time, we were struck by how sleek and compact it was. To date, work-from-home life has mostly meant we’re confined to working from the home office or the couch. Okay, fine. Mostly the couch.

That’s not just due to restrictions either, it’s mostly due to how clunky our usual laptop is. But at first sight, the LG gram 16” 2-in-1 seems super portable. The LG gram is made from magnesium alloy, one of the strongest and lightest metals, also used in aircraft. This high-quality material enables the LG gram’s IPS display to be flexible and aids against potential shattering and breakage and is designed to weather impact. The material also contributes to the overall lightness of the laptop.

Wanting to put its ultra-lightweight frame to the test, we pop it into a tote bag and head to a nearby cafe to get some early morning writing and editing done. Unsurprisingly, it’s a breeze to carry and we have to check our bag a few times just to make sure it’s actually still in there.

Working away — for the first time in a long time — in a warm and gently buzzing cafe, we ponder all the other places we might be able to work from now that we’re untethered from our other, more unwieldy laptop. A park bench? The back of an Uber? The options seem limitless.

Latte in hand, we get through the morning workload with surprising ease. It could be the laptop; it could be the welcome change of setting.

Despite its compact size, the laptop packs some power. The new 16:10 professional display is designed to increase productivity. We open our usual 20 tabs (other creatives will understand this), expecting the efficiency by which we’re able to hop from one web page to the next to be slow, but it’s not.

There’s no freezing or crashing; no frustration-induced urge for us to throw our coffee. By that metric alone, our workday is going better than usual.

This is thanks to the LG gram’s 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. In 2021, the laptop was granted the Red Dot Design Award for its product capabilities and design quality.

The laptop is also the first model of its kind to boast a 360 Touch Display, which means it also doubles as a tablet.

Folding the laptop in half and tucking in the keyboard for a propped-up, tablet-style setup, we get to work editing some images using the handy Stylus Pen.

We cannot overemphasize the difference this pen made. Dragging one thing here and another there, editing images and creating Pinterest mood boards for upcoming photoshoots felt tactile and fun.

If you ever get nostalgic for the tangible feeling of putting pen to paper, you can transform the laptop into a notebook using the Nebo App. Taking notes with a pen, the app will transform them into text. Learning this for ourselves, we took the opportunity to jot down a quick to-do list.

Other creatives, like illustrators, graphic designers, or doodle-enthusiasts will also enjoy the detailed and intricate work you can do using the pen, each stroke of which feels natural and precise.

Though we didn’t have the opportunity to use this feature much, the laptop is equipped with Alexa capability, which makes ordering everything from pantry supplies to cleaning and work supplies that much easier — without detracting from your work or creative process.

While the keyboard wasn’t a huge standout, it certainly felt comfortable and ergonomic (i.e. no cramped fingers or sore hands from long hours of typing).

We also took note of the stellar battery life. From morning revisions and drafts to afternoon meetings, photoshoot concepts, image editing, and an evening YouTube workout class, the laptop lasted the entire day without needing a charge.

We were especially grateful to the 21-hour battery life for not having to awkwardly try to find an outlet at the cafe.

Given content creation is commonly solo work, I was excited to learn that as of November 15, LG gram owners can access LG’s new Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook community – a centre for professionals to network and access valuable resources, exclusive content, and member benefits.

The laptop is yours for $2,149.99 and is available at select retailers including Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, and Canada Computers.

To learn more about the LG gram 16” 2-in-1, you can visit LG.ca.