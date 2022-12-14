To me, watching TV is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Whether it’s binge-watching the most recent drop on Netflix or catching up on the latest HBO Sunday release on Crave, you will often find me using any free second of time to soak up the soft glow emanating from — arguably — one of the world’s greatest creations.

And when I say I’m caught up on all the latest shows, I’m not lying. My TV is always fully stocked with any streaming service you could imagine and then some.

When LG offered to let me try their C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV for a week, I figured I’d give my at-home viewing experience an upgrade. The verdict? Once you go OLED, it’s pretty hard to go back.

Setting it up

My usual TV is 60 inches, so I didn’t think the size would be that noticeable for me. But, after attaching the base of the LG C2 65” OLED TV and placing it on my console, I can confirm that those additional five inches made a noticeable difference.

The television also had four HDMI ports, which means I was able to hook up all of my gaming consoles and my Amazon Firestick.

The pre-set colour settings were great because the LG C2 65” OLED TV comes with OLED evo technology — which is the most advanced self-lit pixel technology. That means that dark scenes displayed on the LG C2 65” OLED TV are darker, without losing any quality. It’s also powered by LG’s a9 Gen5 AI processor 4K engineered, which is exclusive to LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound quality based on whatever you’re watching.

First impressions

As I was setting up the TV, I was using the traditional circular navigation system to click my way through the user interface — which was very straightforward. It took me a little while to notice this, but the centre button I was clicking was actually a trackball, and once I flicked my thumb to scroll with it, a mouse appeared on the screen. That’s when I discovered the remote has motion controls.

Look, this might not seem like that big of a deal. But let me tell you, as someone who has clicked their way through on-screen, unoptimized search keyboards, this was life changing. Using LG’s Magic Remote control and built-in apps, I was able to use the mouse quickly to input my search with a quick flick of the wrist — it was definitely a great feature.

Throughout the week

Outside of the motion-controlled remote, there was a fairly noticeable quality difference during my time with the TV.

I have my usual TV mounted to the wall, tipped downward to help it not lose any colour and minimize reflections, but even though I didn’t mount the LG C2 65” OLED TV, I still didn’t lose any quality.

My boyfriend and I really put the TV to the test and rented a specific player to watch some of the Ultra HD Blu-rays we have in our collection. Throughout the week, the picture stayed crisp, the colours were well-saturated, and there was no brightness adjustment when the show or movie I was watching moved into a low-light or dark scene.

The depth of sound was also something my boyfriend noticed pretty early on. Often, I find myself adjusting the remote during some movies or shows to account for whisper-quiet dialogue and bombastic background music. But the sound was very balanced, with robust, not-too-overpowering bass and clearer highs that didn’t have a tinny quality. Now, we’ve started looking into getting an LG sound bar because the quality difference was that noticeable.

We’re also a gaming household with a PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. We can confirm the TV was able to drop into various gaming profiles to make sure everything looked stellar during our sessions using the Game Optimizer. This feature allows you to see your framerate in real time and lets you choose from different profiles to make your games look crisper.

Final thoughts

While I’ve never been all that picky or knowledgeable about screens, the LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV has changed all of that.

This TV had all the crisper definition, richer colours, and better viewing angles that OLED provides, all with thinner bezels and customized viewing profiles to elevate the experience.

After experiencing this upgraded TV, with the quality-of-life features like (again) the motion-controlled Magic remote and LG’s AI ThinQ technology making recommendations on what to watch, I might have to make some adjustments to my holiday gift list.

To learn more about the LG C2 65” OLED TV and find out where you can get one for yourself, visit LG’s website.