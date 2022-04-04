You’ll soon have another choice when it comes to booking a stay in Seattle.

Level Hotels and Furnished Suites has announced new details about its landmark property in the Emerald City, and it has some pretty incredible features, including a Peloton studio and fire pits.

Level Seattle South Lake Union will offer guests “a home-away-from-home experience with exquisite city views, in-suite laundry, modern interior design, open-air balconies and access to the property’s resort-inspired amenities.”

Those amenities include three pools — two outdoor and one indoor — along with three hot tubs and one cold plunge pool.

This is Level’s first property in the US Pacific Northwest, and it will feature an indoor basketball court, Peloton studio, MIRROR interactive home gyms, and a climbing wall.

In a release, Level says the South Lake Union location will offer 272 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, ranging in size from 523 to 1,847 square feet.

“Kitchens will feature state-of-the-art appliances and updated modern finishings such as large kitchen islands, gas stoves, and the latest integrated appliances. Guests will enjoy a home-away-from-home experience with exquisite city views, in-suite laundry, modern interior design, open-air balconies and access to the property’s resort-inspired amenities.”

There are also some upgraded suites for those looking for an elevated experience.

“The property also boasts a collection of 24 sky suites and three luxury penthouses. Along with other penthouses in Level’s prestigious portfolio, the Level Seattle – South Lake Union penthouses will boast 360-degree panoramic views of the Seattle city skyline and Lake Union. These spectacular residences, featuring custom designed furniture, will range between 1,032 and 4,479 square feet. Additionally, the exterior of the penthouses encompasses between 1,500 and 1,900 square feet, and will also include hot tubs, lounge furniture, built-in barbecues and fire pits.”

Level Seattle – South Lake Union is a LEED-Certified property. And in an effort to reduce waste, the property will also move to large format dispensers in the washrooms instead of single-use mini-bottles.

Seattle’s opening officially doubles the brand’s inventory since 2020, with four new locations opening in two years.

Level Studio Suites will start at $389/night when the property opens in the summer.