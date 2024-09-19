Looking to buy a home that’ll help you achieve that oh-so elusive balance in your life? Well, if you’re shopping for property in the Lower Mainland and getting frustrated at the stagnant Metro Vancouver market, there’s a new development that might even out your worries.

Located in the up-and-coming Burquitlam area, a new development by Jayen Properties, Level, has become one of this year’s most successful projects — having sold 150 homes in just 50 days.

Promising to provide symmetry in your life, it’s no wonder Level has had so much success, as it seamlessly blends peaceful moments and intimacy in a residential neighbourhood, with urban energy and connection at Lougheed Town Centre.

With a selection of home sizes ranging from studios to three-bedrooms and dens that start from $399,900, Daily Hive spoke to the Director of Marketing at Jayen Properties, Parveen Rai, and CEO and Founder of Magnum Projects, George Wong, to give you an exclusive look into what has made Level so successful, and break down all its benefits to help you achieve the perfect symmetry.

A quiet neighbourhood with immense potential

Giving you maximum privacy, Level’s residential neighbourhood is tucked just off two major highways and has easy access to the Lougheed SkyTrain Station and Bus Loop — helping residents get across the Lower Mainland to access Vancouver, Brentwood, Coquitlam, and Richmond without all the hassle.

“Nearby, hidden gems are everywhere to discover,” Rai tells Daily Hive. “Charming local businesses, pocket parks, cultural venues, the region’s best Korean food, and delicious restaurants and cafes on North Road and Korea Town are all a few minutes’ walk from home.”

Rai also mentions there’ll be a plethora of local eateries and cafes, entertainment, and recreational areas to explore near Level, on top of being close to over 110 shops, dining, and services at Lougheed Shopping Centre. In fact, the location is a key factor in why the project’s east building has sold out so quickly — and why the west building is selling fast!

Level’s approach to “balance” also means you’ll be able to connect with your natural surroundings, on top of your everyday conveniences. With proximity to peaceful parks and greenspace like the neighbourhood’s Guilby Park just steps from home, the Vancouver Golf Club, and the expanding Cottonwood Park, you’ll have plenty of space to foster that connection.

“There’s something for everyone here, from first-time home buyers to couples, to families — with both private and public schools for all ages, and numerous recreational spaces throughout the neighbourhood,” Wong tells Daily Hive. “The unique blend of urban amenities and residential comforts at extraordinary value has made Level Metro Vancouver’s fastest-selling new project, with 150 homes sold in just 50 days.”

Building amenities that fit your balanced lifestyle

Beyond the sweet neighbourhood around you, an address at Level means you also gain access to 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities at home, to help you achieve that sense of symmetry in your life.

“Our homes [at Level] are designed to encourage community-building supported by the abundance of communal amenity space,” says Rai.

Each indoor space gives you more with a fitness centre, a private yoga studio, a social lounge with a full kitchen and dining area, and a bike repair room to keep your two wheels running smoothly. You even have access to a whisky lounge for more refined gatherings.

“The Theatre and Karaoke Room has been one of our homebuyers’ favourite amenity spaces thus far,” says Rai. “Our co-work cafe also uniquely features a content creation room with a painted green wall to allow for post-production versatility to bring all your creations to life.”

You can also spend the day outdoors in the fully-equipped courtyard, or on the rooftop patio with scenic views, a BBQ, lounge, and dining areas.

“We see Level as more than just a home, it was designed with the intention to be a hub for residents, a place where they can connect with neighbours, who one day become lifelong friends,” says Rai. “We pride ourselves on creating communities that meet the needs of a diverse population, which include everything from a gym to co-work space and all that’s in-between.”

A home worth investing in

First-time home buyers need not worry about their investment, as Rai mentions that the Burquitlam neighbourhood has had lots of appreciation and growth over the past few years, making this area a must-buy. “Level will be a great investment for long-term planning — similar to what Brentwood experienced.”

At a price point entry-level home buyers aren’t passing up, your home at Level will also reflect a modern and refreshing look, as each home features a private outdoor space and has timeless design features that help make your everyday living more seamless.

There are convenient USB outlets around the home, quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, sleek matte-black hardware, and state-of-the-art appliance packages that elevate your lifestyle.

“Level has been thoughtfully designed to cater to your evolving needs, wants, and moods as you move through life.”

Ready to secure a better balance in your life? Don’t miss out on one of Metro Vancouver’s most successful new projects and register for updates about Level to secure your spot in the west building before it also sells out.

Visit Level in-person at the Sales Gallery and explore two beautiful display homes.

Address: 1105 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Hours: Open daily from 12 pm to 5 pm (closed Fridays)