NHL Network produced its list of top 50 prospects this week, and there’s a theme that happily intersects with the Vancouver Canucks’ recent draft record.

Six of the 50 players are defencemen drafted beyond the first round.

They include:

20. Alexander Nikishin CAR (3rd round, 69th overall, 2020)

23. Olen Zellweger ANA (2nd round, 34th overall, 2021)

26. Lane Hutson MTL (2nd round, 62nd overall, 2022)

41. Brock Faber MIN (2nd round, 45th overall, 2020)

47. Stanislav Svozil CBJ (3rd round, 69th overall, 2021)

50. Ryker Evans SEA (2nd round, 35th overall, 2021)

There are no Canucks prospects in the top 50, but given the way they’ve drafted over the last two years, the lesson of selecting defencemen early and often has finally been learned.

The Top 50 Prospects in the NHL, revealed. Let's hear it 🧐 do you agree? pic.twitter.com/nAHLhOlXMM — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 11, 2023

Vancouver has drafted seven defencemen in the last two drafts, all but Tom Willander, the 11th overall pick this year, came after the first round.

As Blake always says about draft picks: treat them like lottery tickets. Accumulate them, then spend them on premium positions.

They selected no defencemen at the home draft in 2019, but there are some interesting lottery tickets since then.

Jacob Truscott, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Elias Pettersson…and then this year’s crop of Willander, Hunter Brzustewicz, Sawyer Mynio, and Aiden Celebrini.

Those draftees should help stock the Canucks’ organizational depth chart on defence. Along with college free agents Akito Hirose and Cole McWard, not to mention Filip Johansson, a one-time first rounder, the Canucks should find a player or two there.

And if even just one low-cost defenceman can become a regular over the next season or two, the Canucks’ build will get a significant boost.

And maybe even a top 50 accolade.