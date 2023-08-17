Demko shows off new Canucks goalie mask and equipment

Thatcher Demko’s goalie gear is getting a subtle makeover. The Vancouver Canucks netminder showed off a new mask design, as well as some subtle changes to his goalie pads, blocker, and trapper in a photoshoot for his equipment supplier, CCM.

While we didn’t get a look at multiple angles, Demko’s mask appears to contain more blue and green than what he rocked last year. Demko usually has a fun back plate on his mask, going with different Will Ferrell characters on multiple occasions. Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura character was on his mask most recently.

Gotta ❤️ Thatcher Demko’s Ace Ventura on the back of his mask. Allllllrighty then! pic.twitter.com/nSKjNX7Lzz — Cade (@PegCityCade) March 25, 2021

Demko’s pads also look to be more colourful, with big blue and green stripes across the middle.

It’s probably worth changing things up, given Demko is coming off his worst season since becoming an NHL regular.

Much of that was due to a dreadful start to the season, as he posted a .883 save percentage, 3.93 goals-against average, and 3-10-2 record in 15 starts before getting injured on December 1.

The San Diego native looked like his old self after returning on February 27, going 11-4-2 in 17 starts the rest of the way and posting a .918 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average.

First look at Thatcher Demko’s new @CCMHockey Eflex 6 setup + mask for this coming season. #Canucks (📸: IG/@CCMGoalie) pic.twitter.com/ykO8uQYSfM — Grady Sas (@GradySas) August 16, 2023

The Canucks are expected to lean heavily on Demko again this season, which begins on October 11. He’ll likely need to be excellent for the Canucks to make the playoffs for the first time in four years, though if all goes to plan with how Rick Tocchet wants his team to play, Demko should get more help stopping pucks.