This may be the last year Leslie Jones hilariously reacts to the Olympics

Fans of former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones know her for her entertaining reactions to the Olympics, but this may be the last games she hilariously recaps.

The comedian shared a statement on Instagram about how Beijing “should be my last Olympics I live tweet” and how she’s “tired of fighting” the people who don’t want her to do it.

“They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me,” Jones stated on Monday. “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fight for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals.”

While Jones didn’t specify who’s blocking her videos, she did retweet a post alleging that she’s being pressured by either NBC, the International Olympic Committee or the US Olympic Committee to stop her commentary.

Sorry to hear that you are being pressured by NBC, IOC or USOC to quit your commentary sharing. NBC is the worst. O.K. second worst just ahead of FOX. — Terry Aichele (@hermistonsports) February 7, 2022

She also tweeted an earlier post referencing NBC Sports.

“I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart,” Jones said. “Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone.”

I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/uhomVaOuvK — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

The comedian has been live-tweeting video recaps of the last few summer and winter Olympics. She even did one for Canadian ice dance royalty Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s gold-winning routine in 2018.

She began this year’s coverage last Friday by posting videos on her Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, which all have over 1 million followers.

For a lot of fans, Jones’ reactions are their fave part of the Olympics. Many took to Twitter to share their support for the comedian.

I can’t believe you aren’t being sponsored or hired to do this. We are huge fans of you! It is by far one of the major highlights of my Olympics experience. On behalf of other Superfans, I hope you keep on doing it (and hope we see you again in person in France 2024, perhaps)! pic.twitter.com/eKOmyFKd18 — Olympics Superfans (@olysuperfans) February 7, 2022

“I can’t believe you aren’t being sponsored or hired to do this,” one fan tweeted. “It is by far one of the major highlights of my Olympics experience.”

Even Olympians are sharing their support. US women’s national hockey team player Hilary Knight commented “❤️ you.” on Jones’ Instagram post.

Hopefully, Jones will be able to continue her comedic coverage at future Olympics. In the meantime, here are some of her entertaining recaps.

